Rachel Marsden: Europe questioning the heavy price for playing along with US regime change

Wasn’t Western-backed regime change supposed to fix that? Europe and the U.S. both bought it and broke it, and now it looks as if America wants Europe to pay. It’s not the first time. EU funding repeatedly has been allocated to stabilizing European areas overwhelmed by regime change -- notably in Southern Europe, which migrants from Middle Eastern and African “forever wars” have flooded in recent years. Turkey has been able to leverage the massive numbers of these migrants flowing across its borders, repeatedly extorting the EU for more cash in exchange for not letting the migrants venture into Europe.