Baltimore’s original headline grabbing socialist: Elisabeth Gilman

In 1928, Elisabeth wanted to honor the editor of The Nation, Oswald Villard. She planned a large dinner party for him at the best hotel in the city, the Southern. When the hotel's management learned African Americans would be among her guests, they turned her away. Receiving the same response from every hotel in the city, and even the Friends Meeting, which had a public hall, Elisabeth held the dinner at her home. The Sun headline said it all: "Villard Group Loses Friends' Hall. To Dine at Gilman Home." The sub-head read: "Banquet in Honor of Editor to be Held at Private House After Dispute Caused by Seating of White and Negro Guests."