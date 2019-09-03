UMBC: prioritizing cybersecurity critical for local governments

One of the key findings of our research is that local governments are under constant cyberattack. A sizeable fraction of them does not even know if they are under attack or whether they have been breached, and most are unprepared (often woefully) for the cybersecurity challenges they face. Our research found that one of the top barriers to effective local government cybersecurity is the lack of cybersecurity awareness and support from top elected and appointed local officials. If the very people in charge of local governments do not understand the need for cybersecurity and fully support it, it is more likely than not that they will experience serious cybersecurity problems. After experiencing a ransomware attack in 2018, the mayor of Atlanta, Ga., admitted that cybersecurity had not been a priority. It soon became one!