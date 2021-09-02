As a Black man in America, my COVID mask gives me new freedom | COMMENTARY

Normal was random security guards following me in local stores even when I was dressed in a polo shirt and khakis, or a shirt and tie. Normal was fellow customers asking if I worked in stores dressed in these same clothes, which were obviously different from those stores’ employees. Normal was uncomfortable looks, pocketed cellphones and clutched purses on elevators. Normal was knowing that some fair-skinned people near me were intimidated just because I was darker skinned than them. Normal was people of all races and backgrounds asking if I’m really from Baltimore, due to my firm grasp of the English language. Normal was the feeling of slight discomfort when interacting with some non-Black supervisors and upper managers in person after they had assumed the co-worker they were interacting with via voice and email — me — was “different” than my reality.