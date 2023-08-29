As Labor Day approaches, remembering what the American workforce owes to immigrants | GUEST COMMENTARY

If you will enjoy a day off this coming Monday, you likely owe thanks to two children of immigrants who helped build the American labor movement and establish the Labor Day holiday.

While there is some debate about the details, many historians credit the creation of the Labor Day holiday to Peter McGuire, the son of Irish immigrants and co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, and Matthew Maguire, secretary of the Central Labor Union of New York and organizer of the nation’s first Labor Day parade in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882.

Labor Day, officially established as a federal holiday in 1894, has become synonymous with the unofficial end of summer. Since the holiday honors the contributions and achievements of American workers and unions, it’s the perfect day to think about the vital role immigrants have played in the labor movement and our country’s workforce.

Of course, that workforce looks a little different today compared to 130 years ago, but immigrants are still an essential part. In greater Baltimore alone, more than 180,000 immigrants comprise 12% of the workforce (one in 8 workers), and 71% of the city’s foreign-born population work in the city. Nearly 24,000 of those workers are entrepreneurs, many of them job creators. Outside of city limits, immigrants have played a critical role in bolstering Baltimore County’s key industries; though immigrants make up only 12.5% of the county’s overall population, they represent nearly 20% of STEM workers, hospitality workers, construction workers and health care and social assistance workers.

The statistics only tell part of the story. At the organization I lead, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), we see the power of immigrants and refugees every day — in their work ethic, resilience and economic contributions, and in the incredible ingenuity and diversity they bring to their workplaces and communities. It’s a synergistic relationship; meaningful employment also allows immigrants to not simply survive but thrive in their new communities.

Take, for example, one LIRS client, who emigrated from Kenya in 2020. Despite her robust experience and education in her home country, she struggled to find a position that could sufficiently support her and her young son. With the help of LIRS’s New American Cities program, which helps immigrants find meaningful, appropriate work in Baltimore and cities around the country, she was able to secure a position at a Fortune 500 tech company. Now, her work is both financially and personally fulfilling, and her employer is lucky to have her.

Immigrants helped build the economy of this country, and the impact of the New American workforce isn’t slowing down. The U.S. Department of Labor reported that the number of immigrants in the labor force rose by 1.8 million in 2022, and that foreign-born workers accounted for approximately 18% of the nation’s workforce.

New Americans bolster industries ranging from information technology and technology manufacturing to health care, agriculture, construction, hospitality, manufacturing and domestic services.

Let me be clear: Immigrants are not depriving workers born in the U.S. of economic opportunity. Today, there are more than 10 million jobs unfilled across the nation, and that number is only expected to increase. By 2030, the American Immigration Council predicts that there will be a sizable gap between the growing demand for labor and the shrinking supply of U.S.-born workers. Why? Gen Z is likely to produce fewer workers than members of the baby-boomer generation, many of whom are leaving the workforce, and birthrates are declining nationwide.

Immigrant and refugee workers can help fill that gap. Organizations like LIRS play a critical role in helping connect immigrants with jobs in much-needed industries, but a whole-of-city (and whole-of-country) effort is needed to truly solve labor shortages. As we reflect this Labor Day on the impact immigrants have had and will continue to have on the American workforce, it’s clear we are well past the time for comprehensive immigration reform.

We don’t have to wait. Congress returns from recess Tuesday, offering a fresh opportunity for lawmakers to break through the partisan gridlock and work with one another and the Biden administration to pass legislation that opens pathways for more immigrants to live and work in the United States. The sooner our legislators recognize the value in not just the people in positions, but the incredible innovation they can bring, the sooner we’ll have something even more meaningful to celebrate on Labor Day and every day.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah (KVignarajah@lirs.org) is president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (Twitter: @LIRSorg)