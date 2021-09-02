Baseball’s biggest problem: ‘perennially bad teams’ | COMMENTARY

The second suggestion is that baseball undergo a structural overhaul. Why not create divisions akin to European soccer? Rather than geographic affinity, create divisions based on quality — a “Champions League” composed of the game’s best teams, with subsequent lower divisions. At the end of every season, the best teams move up a division or stay in the Champions League, and the weaker teams move down. This year, the Dodgers and Giants would still be in Division I based on last year’s rankings, but the Orioles and Diamondbacks would play one another in Division IV. Rather than racing to the bottom with MLB’s longest losing streak in 20 years, the Birds might be playing for a division title. And if they did well enough, they might move up to Division III and so on.