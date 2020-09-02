UM president: These are the reasons I reopened the state’s flagship campus | COMMENTARY

This hybrid approach — about 20% of classes and activities are in-person, and some students are living on campus — reflects the significant difference of opinion revealed in campus surveys, town halls and listening sessions. Many students crave the experiences that are difficult to recreate online, while many faculty and staff at higher risk of infection want to telework. I respect and understand that, and we permit them to work remotely, while high-quality student services are maintained. Unfortunately, some faculty and staff cannot perform their jobs virtually. For them, we have gone to great lengths to minimize their risk of infection.