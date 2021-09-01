The U.S. must do even more for the global community during COVID | COMMENTARY

I’ve always believed that a test of a society is not how well the most well-off are, but rather how it treats the most vulnerable. How much do we care for the hungry, the thirsty, homeless people and the sick?
COVID-19, conflict and climate change have come together to create an unprecedented global humanitarian crisis. Hunger, disease, poverty and displacement, after years of decline, are now rising. This year, 235 million people require humanitarian assistance and protection. This is the highest figure in decades.
The pandemic has reminded us how interconnected we are. No nation has been spared from the impact of COVID-19. Here in the U.S., we have experienced an unimaginable loss of life — far more than the combined loss of both world wars. Our economic system has been stretched, businesses have shuttered, and when we thought we might be turning a corner, the Delta variant is bringing a new wave of uncertainty and anxiety.
How we personally respond as a nation to the global need will test our individual and collective character. In the middle of a crisis, it is too easy to simply turn inward and look after ourselves and those nearest to us. For instance, America’s billionaires have collectively increased their wealth by $1.2 trillion since the pandemic began, while tens of thousands have become unemployed.
The same pattern is happening at a global scale. The well-off nations have been able to hoard vital supplies — personal protective equipment and vaccines — while the lowest income nations are left without.
To a degree, this is understandable. Governments have a responsibility to their citizens. As a global leader, however, the U.S. also has a privileged role as a beacon of hope, a light on the hill for all those in need. The pandemic is already seeing many listen to our better angels. The Adventist Development and Relief Agency, the organization I lead, received enormous support to fund the expansion of 200 food pantries here in the U.S., and our most recent hunger appeal to support those facing famine and hunger throughout the world, was fully funded by generous individuals and partners in the United States.
Humanitarian assistance has also stepped up globally. While some countries cut their aid during the pandemic, the U.S. increased ours. As a result, ADRA has responded to multiple cyclones in Mozambique and to new Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Guinea, while supporting nations devastated by humanitarian crises and COVID-19 across the world, including India, Yemen, Colombia, Brazil and other countries.
Still, the UN’s COVID-19 humanitarian appeal currently has funding gap in the tens of billions. The reality is that the U.S. alone could fund this appeal. While the U.S. is the largest single donor of humanitarian aid in the world, when the total aid is measured by generosity (percent of total income) we rank near the bottom: 24th out of the 29 official aid donors. It would cost us a meager 10 cents out of every $100 of our national income to see the appeal funded.
We here in the U.S. can give more and call on other nations to do the same. We must also use our influence on the UN Security Council and beyond to protect vulnerable communities and the humanitarian workers who are assisting them. And finally, we must continue to work toward ensuring equitable access of COVID-19 vaccines across the world and continue generously distributing our stock of the vaccine to our global neighbors.
Let us rise to the responsibility before us, serve the most vulnerable and allow humanity to thrive.
Michael Kruger (president@adra.org) is president of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, based in Silver Spring.