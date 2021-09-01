The U.S. must do even more for the global community during COVID | COMMENTARY

To a degree, this is understandable. Governments have a responsibility to their citizens. As a global leader, however, the U.S. also has a privileged role as a beacon of hope, a light on the hill for all those in need. The pandemic is already seeing many listen to our better angels. The Adventist Development and Relief Agency, the organization I lead, received enormous support to fund the expansion of 200 food pantries here in the U.S., and our most recent hunger appeal to support those facing famine and hunger throughout the world, was fully funded by generous individuals and partners in the United States.