Federal proposal could make it easier for predatory lenders to target Marylanders with exorbitant interest rates | COMMENTARY

Maryland has capped interest on consumer loans at 33% for decades. Our state recognizes the pernicious nature of payday lending, which is hardly the quick relief the lenders claim. A payday loan is rarely a one-time loan, and lenders are rewarded when a borrower cannot afford the loan and renews it again and again, pushing the national average interest rate paid by borrowers to 400%. The CFPB has determined that this unaffordability drives the business, as lenders reap 75% of their fees from borrowers with more than 10 loans per year.