Towson University’s switch to a digital semester came with careful thought | COMMENTARY

In pausing all in-person learning over the weekend, President Schatzel was taking a cautious and reasoned approach to assess whether an unexpected batch of 55 positive tests in a sample — in one day, compared to 17 positive results in the eight prior weeks combined — was an anomaly or a result that needed further evaluation. When the Baltimore County contact tracing efforts revealed that there was no single source — no housing situation, specific gathering or community group — to pinpoint for the increase in positive results, it was clear that the unpredictable nature of the virus was going to make it difficult for the university to maintain its original plan.