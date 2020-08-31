Principal: Educators back to ’square one’ after Gov. Hogan’s announcement | COMMENTARY

The pandemic has caused an environment in which information changes by the minute, is inconsistent, and is often already out of date or irrelevant upon arrival. There are postal delays, resource shortages and sluggish delivery timetables. But teachers push through. Educators in central offices and school houses continue to work because they believe in education. They feel a deep sense of responsibility to the communities they serve. Most importantly, they chose this profession because they have an unending love for their students. They did all of this to ensure that the students begin the school year in a virtual environment with the same excitement experienced during traditional school openings.