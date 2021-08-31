Mandating COVID vaccination increases freedom, despite claims to the contrary | COMMENTARY

While we must push forth with such incentives to persuade the undecided, we’ve adequately proven that when misinformation and mistrust are the problem, no amount of incentives, ease of access, reliable information or expert input will be an adequate solution. Recent survey data support this, showing two-thirds of unvaccinated individuals are unwavering in their opposition. They are worried about side effects, don’t trust the science or just don’t like getting shots. With the more infectious delta variant running rampant, we can no longer pin our protection on the hope of convincing unwavering holdouts. It is time we widely employ mandates. They remain our only route to freedom.