Routine immunizations need to get back on track for back to school | COMMENTARY

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant and troubling drop in routine immunization rates in Maryland, as many parents were forced to delay or cancel annual health care services and well-child visits. In 2020, for example, pre-kindergarten immunization rates fell an astounding 76 percent. The result is that, even as coronavirus vaccination rates climb, many Maryland children may be vulnerable to other dangerous vaccine-preventable illnesses. As Maryland students return to school, it is critical that parents speak to their physician and catch up on any routine vaccinations they may have missed while keeping their families safe from COVID-19.
Vaccines have long been the most effective public health tool in our arsenal to help protect children from a broad range of illnesses, including measles, mumps, rubella, polio, whooping cough, meningitis, and others. Successful efforts to vaccinate children have turned some potentially fatal illnesses into afterthoughts for many, as diseases like measles have all but been eliminated in the U.S.
However, these gains are not permanent, and physicians fear that under-vaccination brought on by COVID-19 could open the door for the reemergence of many illnesses long-thought to be eradicated. For example, the largest decreases in routine vaccinations in April 2020 compared to April 2019 occurred in the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, which declined by 71%, and the chickenpox vaccine, which declined by 68%.
We have seen firsthand the devastating health impact of COVID-19. As the Delta variant causes an increase of cases across Maryland, many of our local health systems, hospitals, and urgent care facilities have been stretched to their limits. An outbreak of another vaccine-preventable communicable disease could be disastrous for public health and our state’s ability to recover from the pandemic, which is why catching up on regular immunizations must remain a priority.
By law, Maryland children returning school this year must have up-to-date immunization records to return to school. Parents can check the vaccination status of their children at MyIRMobile. It is not only young children who benefit from routine immunizations. For middle-school and high-school students, maintaining the effectiveness of their immunizations often requires booster shots. And Maryland college students returning to campus should discuss with their physicians how to protect themselves from diseases like meningitis, which can be deadly and spreads quickly in tight quarters such as college dorms.
Gov. Larry Hogan recently took the important step of declaring August to be Immunization Awareness Month and launching “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate,” an education campaign to encourage parents to get their children caught up on regular immunizations as students prepare to gather again in classrooms.
Recognizing the importance of up-to-date immunizations, and to help protect children and adolescents as soon as possible, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued guidance allowing physicians to administer COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines at the same time to make it easier for children and teens to get caught up on missed vaccinations. This should also include the vaccine for the flu, which we know traditionally begins to run rampant among students after returning to classrooms in the fall.
As Maryland continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also remain vigilant against the threat of other vaccine-preventable illnesses. Many Maryland families are now enjoying the waning days of summer and participating in annual rites such as back-to-school shopping. We urge those families to add to their to-do list a conversation with their physician about catching up on routine immunizations. No child in Maryland should fall victim to serious and potentially deadly illnesses, particularly when safe and effective vaccines are so readily available.
Gene Ransom III is the CEO of MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society.