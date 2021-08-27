Routine immunizations need to get back on track for back to school | COMMENTARY

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant and troubling drop in routine immunization rates in Maryland, as many parents were forced to delay or cancel annual health care services and well-child visits. In 2020, for example, pre-kindergarten immunization rates fell an astounding 76 percent. The result is that, even as coronavirus vaccination rates climb, many Maryland children may be vulnerable to other dangerous vaccine-preventable illnesses. As Maryland students return to school, it is critical that parents speak to their physician and catch up on any routine vaccinations they may have missed while keeping their families safe from COVID-19.