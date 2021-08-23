Maryland’s small breweries still need assistance | COMMENTARY

During the onset of the pandemic, we created two staff teams that worked alternating shifts so if one of our employees came down with COVID-19, we could quarantine half the staff while still producing beer. This change caused our staff costs to increase, further hurting our business as our beer sales declined. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to close our taproom from March 2020 until May 2021. For small brewers like Heavy Seas, our taprooms allow us to try out new beers with our customers to see how they will fare in the marketplace. Also, taprooms are the most profitable part of the brewery, because we can sell beer directly to customers without needing to package the beer. Having to close our taproom for fourteen months meant that we lost the most profitable part of the brewery and missed the opportunity to see how customers would react to the new beers we had been crafting.