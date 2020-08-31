Handling of pandemic much like mishandling of Hurricane Katrina recovery | COMMENTARY

But everyone has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And many are paying a fearsome price — the more than 20 million who have lost their jobs, the 5.4 million who have lost their health insurance, the 5.8 million who have contracted COVID-19, and worst of all, the 180,000 and counting who have died. And — egregiously but not coincidentally — as with Katrina, those hit the hardest are disproportionately people of color.