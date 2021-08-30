Freeman Hrabowski’s legacy: the Meyerhoff Scholars | COMMENTARY

In 2003, shortly after I had received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, I received a call from President Hrabowski inviting me to visit the UMBC campus. I took my medal with me and passed it around a room full of Meyerhoff Scholars to show them that Nobel laureates are real people. That you don’t have to be Einstein to make a difference, and you don’t have to be perfect to do something groundbreaking. And importantly, for the many Black Meyerhoff Scholars, that any of them could become the first Black Nobel laureate in medicine, physics, or chemistry.