A state Child Tax Credit: Maryland should lead the way | GUEST COMMENTARY

There was widespread disappointment when the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) was lost as Build Back Better eventually became the Inflation Reduction Act. Included in last year’s American Rescue Plan, the expanded CTC, now expired, raised the maximum value of the credit, increased the number of families that were eligible and provided payments on a monthly basis. It made a real difference, particularly for lower-income families, who reported spending much of the money on their children as well as using it to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table.

Advocacy for this important policy continues. The CTC has a bipartisan history, including an earlier expansion under President Donald Trump in 2017, and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has proposed a revised CTC. This gives some hope that its absence from the Inflation Reduction Act does not mean that an expanded federal CTC is no longer possible.

But CTC advocacy doesn’t need to be limited to Washington, D.C. — and Maryland can lead at the state level. We will have a new governor in 2023, and the Democratic candidate, Wes Moore, is the former head of an anti-poverty organization. He has made “leave no one behind” a slogan for his campaign. Embracing a state CTC for Maryland could help make that slogan real.

There is a need. Maryland is in the middle rank of states when it comes to indicators of child welfare. For example, the Kids Count Data Book rated Maryland 19th in overall well-being, a predictor of a child’s chance to thrive based on measures of a state’s community, health, education and economy. The situation of many families with children has grown only more precarious with the impact of the pandemic.

Some may assume that the hardship for children in Maryland is largely urban poverty in Baltimore. This has some truth, given that nearly one in three children (31%) in Baltimore were poor in 2020, according that year’s Maryland Poverty Profile. But child poverty levels were higher than that (33%) in Somerset County on the Eastern Shore. Even in prosperous Montgomery County nearly one in 10 children (9%) were in poverty in 2020. These figures may be worse now.

There is, of course, a moral argument for addressing the needs of children growing up in difficult circumstances, one that can be found in many religious traditions. However, if that is insufficient for Maryland policymakers, there is also a longer-term economic case. A 2019 National Academies of Science report found estimates in the research literature that our national GDP was reduced 4% to 5.4% by child poverty. The report concluded that it was likely that “significant investment in reducing child poverty will be very cost-effective over time.” Addressing child poverty is a worthwhile investment, not just the right thing to do.

While not able to match the federal government’s fiscal firepower, Maryland can make a difference for its own struggling families. A temporary state CTC was established for 2020 through 2022, providing up to $500 for families with incomes under $6,000 or with children living with disabilities. However, the credit is reduced by the amount of the federal CTC the family receives.

Maryland Senate Majority Leader Nancy King and Del. Julie Palakovich Carr, both Democrats, introduced legislation this year to reinstate a retooled state CTC through 2026. More focused on families with young children, it would provide a flat $500 credit to all families with a child under the age of 6 (or under 17 for a child with a disability) and incomes under $15,000. It would also not be reduced by any federal CTC a family receives. This was estimated to reach at least 34,000 Maryland children at an estimated annual cost of $11-12 million. However, it did not become state law.

Reintroducing this legislation during the next legislative session would be an important start. But Maryland should consider being more ambitious. The state CTC could be provided to families further up the income spectrum, assisting struggling working families that earn up to $25,000. Policymakers could include older children, such as those under the age of 13. Finally, the amount of the CTC could be increased as well, to $750 or $1,000 for all families.

These changes would require a substantial increase in funding from the state budget. But the reward would be a real investment in Maryland’s children. It would also provide Washington policymakers an example on their doorstep of the benefits of — and political support for — CTCs, something that perhaps a Gov. Moore would be pleased to showcase.

Douglas Steiger (Twitter: @Steigs) was a counselor to the Secretary of Health and Human Services during President Barack Obama’s second term after serving as a deputy assistant secretary for legislation there during Mr. Obama’s first term.