Baltimore’s old school buildings have value | COMMENTARY

Now in its 125th year, the building is full of curiosities: With high ceilings, tall windows and deep sills, my classroom was originally four, smaller rooms, likely dorm rooms. I know this because the room contains four doorways — two of which were boarded up and painted long ago. Out in the hall, ornate wood paneling lies hidden behind the drywall. A narrow and obsolete stairwell, encircling a defunct dumbwaiter, sits at the back end of the building. But on the first floor you’d never know it. The entrance to this stairwell is walled off. It can only be accessed from the upper floors.