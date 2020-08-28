Trump campaign shouldn’t take solace from Bush-Dukakis race | COMMENTARY

Sure, Mr. Biden is a flawed candidate, but his foibles aren’t those of Mr. Dukakis. The Massachusetts governor was a bloodless technocrat who famously couldn’t muster even hypothetical passion when asked in a debate what he’d do if his wife were raped and murdered. He was also relatively unknown to many voters and thus easily defined by the opposition. Say what you will about Mr. Biden, but most people think they know who he is after his eight years as vice president and more than 40 years in public life.