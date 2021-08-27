Gather in compassion to support our loved ones who use drugs | COMMENTARY

These sites are a pragmatic strategy that will save the lives of people at risk of overdose. Some may argue that such an approach encourages drug use. The reality is that people are going to use drugs; it’s just a matter of where. Without an overdose prevention site, they will have no choice but to use in alleyways or bathrooms, they will be alone in unsanitary conditions and at a much greater risk of dying. An overdose prevention site provides a safe alternative where people can get help if they need it.