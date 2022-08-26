FBI to Baltimore area businesses: Partner with us to protect against cyberattacks | GUEST COMMENTARY

Truck driver Jay Victor of the Baltimore area dispenses fuel at an Exxon Station after a cyber attack, said to have come from Russia, shut down Colonial Pipeline, the largest oil pipeline in the eastern United States in May 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

There is an increasing urgency for U.S. companies and organizations to partner with the FBI to effectively protect their information, technology, trade secrets and research from the growing cyber threat.

Over the past several years, cybercriminal’s use of ransomware has had the most visible, direct impact on industries the U.S. government considers critical infrastructure. Their assets, systems and networks are so vital, losing them would debilitate national security, economic security and public health or safety. Nothing appears to be off-limits for these cybercriminals, including children’s hospitals.

Ransomware is exactly what it sounds like — hackers stealing someone’s data and holding it hostage for payment. Victims are usually pressured to pay through threats to delete the data or release it publicly. Between 2019 and 2021, the number of ransomware complaints received by the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, also known as IC3, increased 82%, with a fivefold increase in financial loss.

FBI Baltimore serves and protects a target rich environment for cyber threat actors. Housed within Maryland and Delaware are over 300 critical infrastructure company headquarters, one of the nation’s financial capitals and a major research hub, which in 2021 received nearly $4.5 billion of government grants in areas including biodefense, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Given the size and scope of the cyber threat, the FBI recognized the need to strengthen our partnerships to be more effective in combating the evolving cyber threat together — the FBI cannot do it alone.

Based on knowledge and expertise gained from effectively battling the counterterrorism threat through the establishment of Joint Terrorism Task Forces after 9/11, all 56 FBI field offices, to include FBI Baltimore, stood up Cyber Task Forces. The FBI Cyber Task Forces include members from federal, state and local government agencies, and their mission is to utilize their unique partnerships and authorities to timely identify cyber threats, provide victims with technical information and support to stop ongoing incidents, prevent additional malicious activity, and to impose risk and consequence to cyber threat actors. Therefore, when a private sector company is victimized, they are getting a whole team approach and response.

Establishing Cyber Task Forces and working with our government partners, however, is not enough to protect the U.S. from the growing cyber threat. An enormous amount of the cyber threat sits on the systems and servers of U.S. businesses. For that reason, the FBI and our government partners will only learn about the majority of cyber threats if the victim company reports it. Therefore, I am inviting the Maryland and Delaware-based businesses and organizations to partner with FBI Baltimore in combating the cyber threats they face.

As a partner, FBI Baltimore can provide world-class capabilities, international reach, and robust information sharing of ongoing vulnerabilities and cyber intrusions to assist in preventing a successful attack. If your company does become the victim of an attack, we want to be part of your Cyber Incident Response Plan. We are ready to serve as a force multiplier for you to augment information security and incidence response. During a crisis, FBI Baltimore can work shoulder to shoulder with your incident response team in your U.S. office, while working with U.S. government and foreign partners to mitigate the attack, develop threat intelligence, understand exfiltration and inform defensive posture. Together, as a team, we can protect your company and at the same time enhance the protection of our nation’s critical infrastructure and security.

If you are a Maryland or Delaware-based business or organization, please contact the FBI Baltimore at (410) 265-8080 to discuss what cybersecurity resources we can provide. You can also report internet crimes or find additional information on best practices to minimize ransomware risk at www.ic3.gov.

Thomas J. Sobicisnski is the special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore Division (@FBIBaltimore).