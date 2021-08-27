A glimmer of light in Afghanistan’s hour of darkness | COMMENTARY

Based on the history of Afghanistan, its road to a more inclusive society is certain to be a very long one. But in this moment of tragedy and despair, I see a small glimmer of light. While it doesn’t justify all the lost lives, there is now a whole generation of Afghans whose eyes have been opened. A whole generation of girls that got an education, and a whole country that had a taste of greater freedom. While with brutality the Taliban will be able to rule for a time, it will be much harder than it was before, given the hope of the next generation.