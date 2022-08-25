For every individual shot in Baltimore, many more are wounded | GUEST COMMENTARY

We spent a few minutes on a recent Saturday evening this month lying behind a car as close as possible to the sidewalk. Moments earlier we had been walking to dinner at a friend’s house a few blocks from our own home in Southwest Baltimore. A car drove by slowly, essentially unnoticed. But immediately after it passed, shots erupted behind us. Someone returned fire. A family with small children moved quickly into their home from the stoop, near where we had been walking. It was over in moments, and there was silence except for the sound of approaching sirens.

I spent three decades in the Army, with tours that brought me to Iraq and Afghanistan. I have heard shots before, though, as a doc then and now, I am pretty sure none were specifically aimed in my direction. One time I sat near a group of soldiers on the bank of the Tigris River smoking cigars and with every shot in the distance they arrogantly chanted together, “Missed me again you son of a b****!”

Since moving to Baltimore, we have heard our share of shots fired in our community. It is common enough that, like all our neighbors, we are learning to discern firecrackers from firearms. When the pops started on this Saturday night, it was the first thing we said to one another as we dropped to the ground: “Those aren’t firecrackers!”

It was over quickly. There were too many shots to count. As of today, it appears that, while one person was injured, no one died. But the paucity of information is part of the problem. The event was a single sentence in the paper on an otherwise bloody summer weekend in Baltimore. As a city, we have become used to this kind of news — used to the sound of gunfire.

Perhaps for many Baltimore residents our attitude is like those soldiers on the Tigris River heard over a decade ago: If it didn’t hit me or mine, it didn’t matter. But these are not distant shots.

For the families on that violent street and so many others in our city, the shots come at a cost. There is a growing body of evidence demonstrating that cumulative individual and generational trauma affects not only the person who witnesses the event, but others associated with them as well. We do not know all of the long-term effects that this will have on our communities, but we know continued exposure to trauma increases the likelihood of a range of adverse health effects, including poor school performance, obesity, depression, long term alcoholism and poor maternal outcomes. Five of the 10 leading causes of death in the U.S. are associated with trauma and adverse childhood experiences. Of the public health challenges facing our city, this is almost certainly the most pressing. It affects all of us — directly or indirectly. We are a city on edge. And that takes a toll.

In our incident last weekend, one person was shot. But many, many more continue to be wounded.

Fortunately, there are a number of groups working in our city to address the violence and trauma. Groups like Safe Streets, ROCA, 10:12 Sports, Thread, S.A.F.E. Alternatives and Healing City Baltimore are already making a big impact, and they deserve our attention and support. Working with organizations and dedicated professionals like these we can commit ourselves as a city to work together to end the violence and trauma, to one day realize the words of Abraham Lincoln (paraphrased here):

Let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up all of the wounds; to care for those who endure the violence — for their mothers, family and survivors — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves.

Chuck and Linda Callahan live in Baltimore. They can be reached at charleswcallahan@gmail.com.