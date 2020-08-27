Does a Black man’s life matter in America? | COMMENTARY

The ray of hope is that there are so many people that do believe the life of Black men are meaningful. The sports broadcaster that walked off the air at TNT in disgust over how the shooting of Mr. Blake has been handled. The NBA and WNBA teams that stopped play in protest. Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who dropped out of the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in New York to make a very public statement. Presidential candidate Joe Biden who said: “What I saw in that video makes me sick.” The average Joe or Josephine who took to his or her Twitter account to protest. Both the high profile and the everyday person used their platforms. Without this kind of pressure and attention, The Justice Department might not have announced Thursday an investigation into the shooting.