Law firm looks to bolster Black equity in Baltimore | COMMENTARY

In 1935, my great aunt Margaret Williams, a teenager from Cowdensville, a tiny all-Black enclave in southwest Baltimore County, was denied admittance to Catonsville High School. This was not unusual.
To discourage Black migration from the city, Baltimore County refused to provide “separate, but equal” education to Black students past the seventh grade. Pupils seeking to continue their education were forced to take an exam administered only to Black children. If they passed, the county would pay for them to attend a segregated high school — in Baltimore City.
Angry at the injustice of this system, Margaret’s father hired a young, up and coming attorney, Thurgood Marshall, who had recently moved back to his native Baltimore after graduating from Howard University Law School. In one of his earliest cases, Marshall filed a lawsuit against the county. He argued that the precedent established in the Supreme Court’s infamous decision in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) upholding racial segregation as long as it was “separate but equal” meant that the court should require Baltimore County to either create a Black high school in the district or allow Margaret to integrate Catonsville High School.
Reading the Court of Appeals’ decision in Williams v. Zimmerman (1937) as a first-year law student, I was struck by the court’s observation that the “separation of the races” was normal in the state and that the allowance of separate treatment results in “some inequalities” that were inevitable and unobjectionable.
In 2020, African Americans continue to face “some inequalities.” The murders of Breonna Taylor by law enforcement in Louisville, Kentucky, and George Floyd by police in Minnesota were not aberrations in an otherwise equal system of justice. Rather, they are the latest examples of our nation falling short of the ideals enshrined in the Constitution — a Constitution that promised its people liberty and justice and equality.
Baltimore City frequently falls short of those ideals as well. As a zoning attorney working on development projects throughout the region, I see how all levels of government have historically employed policies explicitly intended to promote and sustain segregation and how many of our city’s present-day racial disparities can be traced to them.
As the grandnephew of Margaret Williams, I see how Baltimore County’s denial of her access to a secondary education fits into that broader narrative. As an American, specifically a Black American, I see that we must understand these policies and reverse their effects.
Many are aware that Baltimore City pioneered the use of racially-restrictive zoning laws and covenants to institutionalize housing discrimination, but perhaps the most pernicious policies were those keeping Black families from areas like Baltimore County. The Federal Housing Administration barred suburban subdivision developers from qualifying for subsidized construction loans unless the community excluded Black people. A 1974 report from the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights chronicled how locally, Baltimore County used its zoning powers to eliminate Black-suburban enclaves (like Cowdensville) while purposefully failing to facilitate construction of moderately-priced housing for workers, creating a “white noose” concentrating Black people in the city.
It’s clear how these historic development policies formed the foundation of the present-day racial disparities in Baltimore’s economic development. Black families prevented from participating in the post-World War II housing boom couldn’t accumulate equity from appreciating real estate, thus losing a primary vehicle to generate wealth and collateral necessary to start businesses. Redlining affected the loans entrepreneurs might receive; the concentrations of crime in disadvantaged neighborhoods made business harder to conduct. It’s also clear that one way of attacking racial inequality is expanding access to economic opportunities.
A little bit of assistance can be huge. Despite the bad result for my great aunt, the ruling in Williams v. Zimmerman led to significant breakthroughs. Scholars contend the court’s acknowledgment that “separate” was never going to be “equal” helped shape the NAACP’s legal strategy that led to the Supreme Court striking down the doctrine of “separate but equal” two decades later in Brown v. Board of Education. After Margaret’s passing, The Sun’s obituary quoted a professor opining that “in a sense, Margaret Williams, not the children of Topeka, sowed the seed of the Brown decision.”
My law firm recently launched a program that I hope will cultivate expanded economic opportunities and reduce an enduring source of local racial inequality. Through Rosenberg Martin Greenberg’s Building Black-Owned Businesses in Baltimore initiative, we will provide a group of small Black-owned businesses with free legal support to help them overcome some of the unique barriers they face, like limited access to capital and the absence of a business support network.
We recognize our initiative will not end Baltimore’s racial inequality, but it is the start of our efforts to ensure the inherent rights of the Constitution are applied equally to all people.
Justin A. Williams (jwilliams@rosenbergmartin.com) is a partner at Rosenberg Martin Greenberg.