Law firm looks to bolster Black equity in Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Angry at the injustice of this system, Margaret’s father hired a young, up and coming attorney, Thurgood Marshall, who had recently moved back to his native Baltimore after graduating from Howard University Law School. In one of his earliest cases, Marshall filed a lawsuit against the county. He argued that the precedent established in the Supreme Court’s infamous decision in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896) upholding racial segregation as long as it was “separate but equal” meant that the court should require Baltimore County to either create a Black high school in the district or allow Margaret to integrate Catonsville High School.