Channeling emotions into action on first anniversary of Afghanistan withdrawal | GUEST COMMENTARY

FILE - Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021. A year after America's tumultuous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, assessments of its impact are divided — and largely along partisan lines. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi, File) (Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP)

I began writing this almost a year ago. To be honest, the first version came across way too angry, too frustrated and too emotional — because I was angry, frustrated and emotional.

I’m a Marylander, West Point graduate, and an Army veteran with multiple deployments to Afghanistan. As we approach the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal of American forces Aug. 30, I find myself reflecting on those events.

I know most Americans were incredibly distraught by the images playing out on their screens during the withdrawal and the rapid Taliban takeover. Many of us are distressed about the reports still coming from Afghanistan as the Taliban solidify their grip on the country.

Among the horrific events that took place during those final days was the bombing that killed 11 Marines, one Navy Corpsman and one soldier, in addition to 170 Afghan civilians. It is still devastating to think about.

For veterans of the War on Terror, especially those of us who have been to Afghanistan and lost friends and comrades there, all of this is incredibly personal. I had close friends in Afghanistan during the final days of the withdrawal, and they are all heroes.

We saw some amazing things, both from those who were on the ground at the time and from those who are still, to this day, working hard to get our Afghan allies and their families safely to the United States. Many of these groups are run by veterans, and they were able to coordinate assistance literally from around the world. I am incredibly proud of them and the work they do. Thanks to these efforts, over 122,000 Afghan allies were safely airlifted out in the days leading up to the withdrawal.

In some ways, what I saw from my fellow Americans a year ago was encouraging. I had friends and family reach out to me. The outpouring of support for service members, veterans and the Afghan people among Americans reached levels we hadn’t seen since, in my opinion, the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011.

That’s also the problem. For many Americans, the War on Terror ended in 2011, until it seemed to suddenly start back up again in 2021, at the very end.

I first deployed 10 years ago, in August of 2012, after we had already been in Afghanistan for a decade. Even then, I had multiple friends say to me before I left, “Afghanistan? I didn’t even know we were still over there.” We remained in Afghanistan for another nine years.

It goes without saying that I don’t speak for all veterans. But I have some thoughts about how I will mark this anniversary, and how I think my fellow Marylanders can do the same.

No matter our personal politics or our views on the war, just know that veterans of Afghanistan feel a vast range of emotions around the war itself, how it was conducted, the withdrawal and the aftermath. It all still feels acutely personal.

I will be marking the solemn anniversary of the withdrawal from Afghanistan by prioritizing my mental health and by checking on my friends, former soldiers and fellow veterans, and their mental health.

I will be channeling those emotions into action, by renewing my commitment to helping our Afghan allies through such organizations as Allied Airlift 21, and by rededicating myself to staying involved in my own community in Baltimore County.

What can my fellow Marylanders do? Pretty much the same things.

America’s veterans and military don’t need you to set up empty tables at restaurants to honor the fallen, or to change your Facebook profile picture, or to buy camo-themed jerseys, or to argue with friends and family on social media. There are better ways to support the troops.

We need a citizenry that is engaged at the local, state, and federal levels. Fewer than 25% of eligible Marylanders voted in the primary election last month. We need you to get involved and stay involved. Register and vote. Donate to a campaign or an organization about which you feel passionate. Volunteer with those organizations.

We need the American people to hold their elected representatives accountable, so our military never finds itself in another 20-year-long quagmire. We also need the American people and our government to stay committed to those veterans who return home and require special care. And, for those who don’t return home, we need to care for our Gold Star Families.

Nick Allen (nickallen410@gmail.com) is a former U.S. Army Officer currently employed by the Maryland Department of Health. He is running as a Democrat in the general election for Maryland House of Delegates, District 8.