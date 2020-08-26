Councilman Dorsey: Why we should rededicate Baltimore’s Columbus obelisk to victims of police brutality | COMMENTARY

By introducing legislation to rename the Columbus Obelisk Monument, I am not trying to start a fight with Italians, police, white people or anyone else. It simply should not be controversial or unexpected to seek to remove, replace or recontextualize the symbols of white supremacy. Allowing these symbols to remain either perpetuates it or denies its existence, past and present. As both a descendant of Italian immigrants and a Maryland colonial family who enslaved Black people and owned plantations that bear the Dorsey name, I have personally benefited from white supremacy. I must work, as all white Americans must, to undo my own racism and to help topple the system of white supremacy itself.