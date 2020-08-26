Protesters shouldn’t be saddled with criminal records | COMMENTARY

What is perhaps the saddest part of this story is that many individuals end up with records without committing a crime. Consider the recent protests, where many of the individuals arrested may not have committed crimes at all, but were swept up in mass arrests amid chaotic circumstances. I can personally attest to this reality. As a public defender in Baltimore the year that Freddie Grey was killed, I represented dozens of individuals in Northwest Baltimore arrested at the protests. Most were not harming public property or people, they were just there to peacefully protest. Over the next few weeks, dozens of cases would be dismissed. But those individuals still ended up with criminal records.