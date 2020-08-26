If hospitals want to be better members of society they should be more lenient on low-income people with medical debt | COMMENTARY

Not only did the amount spent on charity care fall, but when families applied for charity care, they were often denied. Bon Secours denied charity care applications an astonishing 81% of the time, while Johns Hopkins turned down 46.9% of financially struggling families that applied for assistance, and University of Maryland rejected 27.5% of applicants. The Maryland General Assembly passed legislation (H.B. 1420, S.B. 875) on Sine Die to expand the number of families that will be eligible for free or reduced care. Unfortunately, the bill won’t go into effect until Oct. 1. One simple thing that hospitals could do is to voluntarily expand their eligibility requirements for free or reduced care now.