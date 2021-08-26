Improving public transportation is key to reversing Baltimore’s population loss | COMMENTARY

The New York Times said “In a large, continuing study of upward mobility based at Harvard, commuting time has emerged as the single strongest factor in the odds of escaping poverty. The longer an average commute in a given county, the worse the chances of low-income families there moving up the ladder.” Citing a Frederick resident commuting to work without a car, the story referenced a bus system where “routes were far apart and the buses often late...his problems highlight a central theme for many low-income people trying to build a better life: a lack of reliable and efficient transportation is often a huge barrier.”