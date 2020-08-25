Remote bar exams are risky and should be abandoned | COMMENTARY

The remote bar exam has a new format and applicants will be forced to take the test under never-before-seen conditions. This exam will test the same subjects as the UBE, but it will be shorter, giving each question more weight. Applicants have not received information on how the exam will be scored. Further, in order to prevent cheating, applicants will be monitored and recorded by artificial intelligence (AI) during the entire exam. Since AI cannot determine what constitutes cheating, exams can be “flagged” if there is motion during the exam, including if an applicant touches their face or if a pet walks around the room.