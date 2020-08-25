This is why Bob Wallace should be mayor | COMMENTARY

I know this sounds very grandiose to those of you who are either too young or too new to Baltimore to understand, but Mr. Wallace can invigorate our economic engine which will drive the improvement in Baltimore’s quality of life. It’s the decay of the city that perpetuates the culture of violence. When you live in a decent neighborhood — like we did in Cherry Hill — everybody pulls together for the good of the community. Remember the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper clean block contests in the summer? All the neighborhoods across Baltimore took pride in sprucing up for that competition. There was a great rivalry between east and west. Now it seems as if many of Baltimore’s neighborhoods are in a race to the bottom.