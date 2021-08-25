Baltimore mom and pediatrician offers 5 tips to get back to school safely | COMMENTARY

First, increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates in schools and within families will help students and educators safely return to in-person learning, extracurricular activities and sports. Rigorous studies have shown that the vaccine is safe and effective, with no evidence of significant side effects. Reports of serious side effects are rare and the known and potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks. We are hearing that the vaccine may be approved for children under 12 in the near future. As a pediatrician and mom, I look forward to providing that protection to all children, including my own. Until then, it is incredibly important that everyone who can be vaccinated do so to protect children under 12.