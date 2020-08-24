Would people choose whiteness over democracy? We’re about to find out | COMMENTARY

Ms. Wilkerson’s book arrives at a time when it is sorely needed. It’s not just that we are seeing democracy stolen before our eyes, the Postal Service under assault, polling places closed, voter rolls purged, President Donald Trump openly flirting with ignoring election results — not just the fact of it all, but the why of it all. The soul of this nation is being sacrificed to assuage the abject terror felt by too many white people in knowing that people of color will outnumber them in about 20 years.