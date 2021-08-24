Pandemic reveals the limits of civil liberties | COMMENTARY

Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a series of somewhat confusing orders, first requiring people to wear masks while traveling on public transportation, and later just recommending that they do so. But, said the CDC, “Conveyance operators must continue to require all people onboard to wear masks when boarding and disembarking, and for the duration of travel. And, “Operators of transportation hubs must require all persons to wear a mask (regardless of their vaccination status) when entering or while located in the indoor premises.”