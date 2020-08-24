BCCC improving, but needs state funding to continue progress | COMMENTARY

I am thankful for those, such as Board of Trustees Chair Kurt Schmoke and Trustee John Lewis, who stepped up to shift the direction of BCCC over the past several years. With their support, and the support of so many others who believe in BCCC’s mission, the college has made great strides. As an alum of BCCC, I hope that my fellow alumni and other community leaders will reach out to the Hogan administration to ensure that their commitment is kept. Baltimore City needs this now more than ever.