Is Baltimore the Equitech city of the future? We think so. | COMMENTARY

The recently released census data for Baltimore provided a snapshot of a post-industrial city in transition. For the naysayers, our shrinking population provides a chance to take shots at Baltimore with well-worn tropes. For us and our fellow builders and believers in this city, the news is a continued call to action. Baltimore has a complicated history — a city with simultaneous legacies of brilliance and innovation, redlining and disenfranchisement. We can’t look away from where we’ve been, even while we work toward a different future.
As founders and investors, we’re among many who think that entrepreneurship — in our neighborhoods, business districts and academic centers — is key to inclusive prosperity. Our collective work toward that goal has the power to change Baltimore, with 21st century pathways of opportunities that can build generational wealth in our communities and prosperity for our city. It’s not the whole answer, but it’s a key piece.
Entrepreneur-driven, high-growth companies are the primary drivers of economic success in our country’s fastest growing urban areas. These companies alone account for more than 20% of gross job creation in the U.S. each year — and that percentage is growing. Moreover, they deliver the kind of quality jobs that provide pathways to career mobility, wealth creation, secure families, and stable neighborhoods.
In Baltimore, much of our business growth over the past two decades has been driven by Main Street businesses and large corporations. Both are vital to a vibrant, growing city. The final piece of Baltimore’s business puzzle is startups and growth companies. Today, too many Baltimoreans feel the tech economy is out of reach. And in too many companies, recruiting and hiring practices make it nearly impossible for new workers to access quality jobs. The result? Thousands of good jobs remain unfilled while underemployment is rampant across many neighborhoods. Together, we have the potential to change the system at all levels.
The momentum is building. For example, Johns Hopkins recently reported that over $1 billion was invested in its portfolio of startups (not all Baltimore based) over the last fiscal year — a more than 10-fold jump from just six years ago. There are 214 funded startups just in Baltimore City alone. An eye-popping $470 million has already been raised by Baltimore City companies this year, up 83% over 2020′s total. We’re a long way from equity, but there is progress. Black-led investment funds like RareBreed, Conscious Venture Lab and BearWay Capital are raising funding and visibility for underestimated entrepreneurs. Groups like Baltimore Tracks are committing tech companies to new practices to promote inclusive hiring. And the launch of UpSurge is coalescing the ecosystem around a shared vision to become the country’s first Equitech city.
A healthy startup ecosystem alone won’t reverse the recent census data or realize this city’s potential. We must go further, fostering an inclusive innovation economy that draws broadly on the brilliance of Baltimoreans, harnessing the creativity, ingenuity and genius that exists in every corner of our city. And we must change the game with “prosper in place” strategies that focus on wealth building, real estate, education and transportation to help avoid the dislocation and gentrification that have become all too common in the country’s brain hubs.
Two truths coexist here. First, there is much work to be done to accomplish basic economic stability for Baltimore families. Also, long-term, equitable growth will require significant investment in an innovation economy that welcomes all who choose it. Our approach must therefore be twofold — and uniquely Baltimore.
We are building on a wealth of assets that include a prime East Coast location, globally recognized academic institutions, committed private sector companies and leaders, dozens of nearby federal labs and agencies, and an immensely talented population that has been underestimated for far too long. There has never been a better time to mobilize our startup ecosystem.
Our call to action then, is to provide better access to the next rung on the ladder of economic advancement, by supporting entrepreneurs and policies, programs and partnerships that create more robust local pathways into today’s knowledge economy. We look to our fellow ecosystem leaders — the founders, investors, incubators, accelerators, foundations and organizations that have been laying the foundation for inclusive prosperity in Baltimore — to mobilize in pursuit of a new kind of startup city. We can act collectively to create the country’s first Equitech city — anchored in the shared belief that entrepreneurship is the key to our city’s growth, and diversity is a force multiplier.
If we can realize this Equitech vision, Baltimore will reverse recent population trends and become a global model for inclusive innovation economies. Entrepreneurs and investors around the world will look at our city as a launchpad for transformational companies, and more Baltimoreans will see the knowledge economy as a pathway for their own upwardly mobile futures. We can’t wait.
Jamie McDonald (jamie@upsurgebaltimore.com) is CEO of UpSurge Baltimore; Jeff Cherry is executive director of Conscious Venture Lab; McKeever (Mac) Conwell II is founder and managing partner of RareBreed Ventures; Nick Culbertson is CEO and co-founder of Protenus; Kristen Valdes is founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health; and Ellington West is CEO of Sonavi Labs.