One thing parents can control this school year: getting their kids vaccinated | COMMENTARY

While Maryland schools are opting for online learning for the next few months, many do have plans to return to regular in-person learning, opening a possibility for an outbreak of vaccine-preventable diseases. Every parent is familiar with the “back-to-school plague” of the common cold and flu that is spread around when kids return to classrooms. Without proper immunizations, we might also see outbreaks of vaccine-preventable illnesses as face-to-face instruction slowly begins to be implemented. Health care resources are already being stretched to their limits by the coronavirus, and an outbreak of another disease like whooping cough or mumps could further stress Maryland’s health care system more than it already has been.