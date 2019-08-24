Cal Thomas: The Times’ 1619 Project is not journalism

Not satisfied with practicing what used to be called journalism, it appears the newspaper's ultimate goal is to change what is taught in public schools so that children will no longer think highly of their country because of the "stain" of slavery, a stain that has been more than paid for in blood and federal programs, which have attempted to lift some descendants of slaves out of poverty. In many cases those programs have failed, poverty having many causes, but liberals continue to promote them because it seemingly makes them feel better about themselves.