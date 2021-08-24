Mayor Brandon Scott: Building a safer Baltimore for our children | COMMENTARY

This persistent pain shapes the Black experience growing up in Baltimore. And although this pain helped write my story, we cannot allow it to script our future.
Baltimore’s greatest asset is our youth, and efforts to progress our city starts with preserving their promise. So, I’ll gladly accept criticism for being too ambitious with pursuits to protect them.
Some believe Baltimore’s violence stems solely from gangs and drug trafficking, but many of these incidents actually result from domestic violence and petty beef. Trivial disputes turn deadly without sufficient alternatives to peaceful resolutions. Further, these clashes reflect the pain caused by systems that have historically ignored marginalized communities.
These circumstances are exacerbated by the relentless flow of guns into Baltimore. While responsibility for tackling violence often falls exclusively on mayors, it’s also a state and national matter. Especially when 82 percent of the guns recovered from our streets last year were from outside of Baltimore, with more than 60 percent of those guns flowing from outside of Maryland.
The urgency and scope of this challenge requires renovation, not patchwork. And I stepped up to boldly reimagine public safety.
We established the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement to lead citywide efforts to reduce violence and revived the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to improve collaboration with city agencies and community partners. And we partnered with Everytown for Gun Safety to build an innovative data portal to track the lethal flow of guns into Baltimore.
Following White House meetings with President Biden, Baltimore was selected to join the Community Violence Intervention Collaborative and commit to applying American Rescue Plan funds to community violence prevention efforts. And we’re working with our federal delegation to secure additional resources and ATF agents to aid in the fight.
But we didn’t stop there.
We created the Baltimore City Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan to reduce fatal and nonfatal shootings by 15 percent annually. Using input from dozens of community engagement sessions, we crafted a multiyear strategy focusing on three pillars: a public health approach to violence, community engagement and interagency coordination, and evaluation and accountability.
Our plan identifies causes and risk factors associated with violence through victim and recidivism services, trauma-informed practices, and tough police accountability measures. And it triples the number of Baltimore’s violence intervention programs, increasing the capacity of organizations like Safe Streets.
The Baltimore City Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan, along with the continued work to abide by our consent decree, will improve the culture of the Baltimore Police Department and ultimately enhance their ability to fight crime. And it could potentially save lives.
Some were “shocked and outraged” by my commitment to re-imagine public safety. Others questioned the cost of the plan and likelihood of a 15 percent reduction. But I have an obligation to alleviate the systemic causes of violence, not just its symptoms, especially when I see myself in the faces of youth most impacted by the violence epidemic.
Civil rights leaders Benjamin Elijah Mays declared, “Not failure, but low aim is sin.” This holds true for our hope of a safer Baltimore.
As track coaches at Mervo, Freddie Hendricks and the late Ronald Neal taught us that winning demands more than physical ability. It takes discipline, endurance and mental toughness to overcome all barriers. While some runners gain satisfaction with shaving seconds off their times, that wasn’t good enough for our team. We set high standards and even higher goals, and challenged each other to meet them.
Maintaining the status quo won’t conquer Baltimore’s violence epidemic. Our children deserve leadership that refuses to settle for what’s politically convenient. They deserve leaders who are willing to pursue what’s morally right — no matter the cost.
No Baltimore mayor has ever confronted violence with this tenacity. But no other mayor has withstood the terror of a gun in their face like I have. These encounters are haunting, yet, they inspire the perseverance to fight tooth and nail to give our children a better Baltimore than the one I endured.
But it won’t be easy. Achieving this goal takes all of us — residents, nonprofits, foundations, and the private sector. If you believe every child is worth fighting for, the battle is underway. Share the plan with your neighbors and amplify the work of organizations in your community.
Our children are the hands that will lead us to a better Baltimore, and this plan will serve as our road map.
Brandon Scott is mayor of Baltimore.