The next governor should open up Maryland’s budget process | GUEST COMMENTARY

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discusses his last budget proposal during a news conference in Annapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Standing behind him is David Brinkley, the state budget secretary. (Pamela Wood / Baltimore Sun)

Recent media reports have revealed that the Hogan Administration is closing its capital budget meetings to legislative staff members. The capital budget ($5.2 billion this year) deals with construction projects and other big-ticket items that the state can fund with bonds. Legislative staff have been invited to these meetings back at least to the administration of Governor Harry Hughes in the 1970s and ‘80s.

This move is well within the rights of the governor and his budget staff. Still, it is a step backward. The next governor should restore the legislative staff’s access to capital budget meetings. Even better: the next governor should do much more to make the budget process more accessible and understandable overall. And that includes the $61 billion operating budget, not just the capital budget.

Until now, only the last steps of the budget process — legislative consideration and approval — have been accessible to public view. A more transparent budget process will help regular citizens and taxpayers, local officials and users of state government services better understand the trade-offs, possibilities and limitations that go into building a balanced budget.

I worked in the Department of Budget and Management for 24 years, including as assistant director of capital budgeting and executive director of budget analysis. My observation over the decades is that our budget processes in Maryland are professional, effective and responsive to the unique fiscal and policy environments each year. Marylanders should be proud of their state budget office.

But Marylanders wouldn’t know about that. They wouldn’t know because we at DBM have always been very secretive. The budget department talks publicly about the budget basically one day a year, in January when the governor releases the proposed budget.

The rest of the year DBM is protective of budget information. It wants to keep the governor’s options open and prevent adverse publicity during the budget development process. Except on “Budget Day,” legislative staff, the comptroller and advocacy groups are the main public voices talking about state finances. And none of them is positioned to explain the budget decisions made by the governor and budget secretary.

I have come to believe that in Maryland’s current process, we don’t communicate the real costs and risks facing the state each year, we don’t build public confidence in the budget process, and we don’t build consensus for the government’s spending program for the year.

It would help the state as a whole, and also the governor (whoever the governor happens to be), if the executive budget process were more transparent and more public.

In the next budget season, a new state constitutional amendment takes effect that gives the legislature the ability to rearrange the budget. Greater transparency on the executive side will become more important. If there is more and better information from the governor’s side, the legislature will be more likely to make good decisions as they use their new flexibility to amend the proposed budget. The legislature will have to make cuts to fund its own priorities. Absent clear and complete information about how and why the proposed budget was developed, they won’t know the consequences of those cuts. And some of those cuts will have unintended consequences.

There are a lot of ways for the governor to improve budget transparency.

Early in the budget process (in May or June) the governor could announce the administration’s budget themes or goals or strategies. There are a lot of governments that do this.

The budget department could schedule briefings for the press and the legislature and the public at key points in the budget process other than just budget day in January. In our modern environment, these could be online briefings.

The governor, or the budget secretary, could host public listening sessions prior to budget decisions.

Our budget documents are hard to find and harder to understand. The budget department could make the budget information they post online more readable, and easier to understand.

The budget office could post budget updates on social media.

There are a lot of ways to improve the conversation about the budget. Most of them require no changes in law and very little additional expense.

One of the great challenges in America today is a crisis of confidence in government. More public information about the budget, earlier in the process, presented skillfully and sensitively and sincerely, would improve public understanding of the budget and that would help governors defend their budget priorities.

More importantly, it would do a little bit to give Marylanders confidence in the competence and professionalism that they really do have in their state’s budget system. It would do just a little bit to combat the distrust and cynicism about government overall.

Neil Bergsman (neilbergsman@gmail.com) retired from the Maryland government after 31 years working in the Maryland Department of Budget and Management and other state agencies. He is now a senior policy analyst at Maryland Nonprofits.