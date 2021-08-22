Pressure now on Biden to deliver on Afghanistan exit | COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden’s early honeymoon with American voters is suddenly in jeopardy due to the swift, unanticipated collapse of the Afghanistan regime and the imperative of safely removing U.S. and Afghan nationals from the feared Taliban takeover.
The president compounded his political dilemma by asserting at the start that the coup was “highly unlikely” and that there would be no repetition of the American flight from Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.
That is roughly what has happened with fall of the regime in Kabul and the frantic effort to extricate Americans from the U.S. Embassy and thousands of desperate Afghans seeking to flee from expected harsh retribution at the hands of the Taliban.
Many in both categories sought to evade the heavily armed Taliban and find their way to the Kabul airport. where U.S. military and cargo aircraft awaited. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin declared: “We have a moral obligation to help those who helped us, and I feel the urgency deeply.”
Biden told ABC News: “It depends on where they are whether we can ramp these numbers up to 5,000 to 7,000 a day coming out. If that’s the case, they’ll all be out. If there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”
That pledge, however, was a far cry from his earlier implied assurance that his decision to withdraw from the 20-year war that has been America’s longest and most frustrating would end in our best interest. It will raise serious questions among fellow NATO members and other allies about the credibility of our reputation as the anchor of the Western alliance, and Biden’s own commitment to it.
Biden’s first seven months in the Oval Office have focused on the severe domestic peril of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he has confronted with notable aggressiveness and success, as the nation as moved steadily toward normality after the economic lockdown imposed by that crisis.
Now, a major foreign-policy issue has dramatically intruded on this president’s ambitious domestic agenda in a way that will test his career-long experience in that arena, measuring Biden’s ability to sustain the early public goodwill he has achieved up to this point.
During his 36 years in the Senate, his tenure as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and his eight years as vice president, Biden has traveled the globe and met many foreign leaders, both friendly and antagonistic.
In this current crisis, he has emphasized the safe evacuation of American officials from the Embassy in Kabul and of thousands of Afghans who have served as our interpreters and translators along with their families. His rescue of the first group will command greater anxiety among Americans at home. But the international community will be watching to see how the U.S. boast of being the haven of the huddled masses yearning to breathe free holds up in his latest challenge.
Watching Biden’s ability to navigate these troubled waters will be many Republican adversaries hoping to see new political vulnerabilities as he seeks to maintain his slim majorities in Congress next year. In this sense, the events in Afghanistan in recent days may be critical to Biden’s very ambitious presidency at home.
