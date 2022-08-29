UMB Center for Violence Prevention seeks to save our cities | GUEST COMMENTARY

Our cities are in peril. We can and must save them. Here in Baltimore, police report more than 665 shootings so far in 2022. That’s an average of 88 shootings a month, up 12% from last year at the same time. Across the country, the story is the same, and we fear the public has become numb to the vast number of shootings and homicides. Each victim of violence is a person with a family. Gun violence often alters a person’s life forever as well as that of their families.

Our clinical staff at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore fight to keep people alive, while the violence only intensifies. Imagine having to tell a family they’ve lost a loved one. Imagine the joy of saving someone’s life only to see them wheeled back into Shock Trauma in a vicious cycle of violence. This critical public health problem needs an innovative public health solution. We must commit to identifying root causes of violence and embark on a multiyear strategy to eradicate violence. Arresting those who perpetrate violence and limiting the availability and lethality of guns on our streets may be part of the solution, but they alone are not the answer.

Violence is also an economic issue. Without safe cities, we cannot support viable communities and strong businesses. Most importantly, we must protect our children, our next generation of teachers, scientists, entrepreneurs and leaders.

If we don’t figure out how to prevent violence with durable, science-based solutions, the situation will continue to get worse. Fortunately, we know we can find solutions because we’ve done it before.

The process for improving trauma care took shape 50 years ago, when the state of Maryland developed the first trauma system in the United States. The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems now serves as a national model of lifesaving care. And the knowledge and experience we’ve gained have enabled us to help establish effective trauma centers around the world.

We can do the same thing for violence prevention. It will take a generation of work to end this epidemic of violence, but we are confident that taking a research-backed approach that follows real-world evidence can change the lives of children and families in our most vulnerable communities.

We have seen this with the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s (UMB) 10-year partnership with the B’more for Healthy Babies program, which helped to reduce the infant mortality rate by 75%, down to 3.8 deaths per 1,000 live births in Baltimore’s vulnerable Upton and Druid Heights neighborhoods. That’s a mortality rate lower than the city’s overall infant mortality rate of 4.4%. This outcome is directly tied to years of local investment, research, outreach, and education.

In a similar way, our CURE Scholars Program — a partnership with the National Cancer Institute — overcomes seemingly insurmountable obstacles facing children in our West Baltimore neighborhoods. Our team of parents, schools, mentors, and community organizations guides children in middle and high school onto rewarding paths in higher education and STEM careers.

And we will find solutions for violence with our new UMB Center for Violence Prevention. Our wide array of community support programs in West Baltimore puts us in a unique position to take an interdisciplinary approach with experts already working in the community. We can leverage the experts at our School of Social Work, School of Medicine and Francis King Carey School of Law with those in Shock Trauma who deal with the aftermath of violence every day.

With $2 million in funding to start, our new center is committed to long-term investment in preventing violence. We will work with community partners to holistically understand the roles criminal justice, public health and social capital play. We need to look closely at personal risk factors, the way we resolve conflicts, the impact of lack of economic opportunity, and so much more. It will take a collaborative and scientific approach toward understanding how we can intervene early on and throughout the lives of our citizens to prevent violence and address the needs of victims.

We will carry on with the same sense of urgency and commitment we’ve championed at Shock Trauma to save the lives of those who fall victim to violence. But if as a society we don’t bring that sense of urgency to the prevention of violence, this crisis will only get worse, more families will be impacted, more people will die, and our cities and communities will not prosper.

With our new UMB Center for Violence Prevention, we are committing to work with community leaders and others to search for solutions to end the cycle of violence. We must all work together to set the path for a better Baltimore, a better Maryland and a better America.

Dr. Bruce E. Jarrell (bjarrell@umaryland.edu) is president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore. Dr. Thomas M. Scalea (tscalea@umm.edu) is the Hon. Francis X. Kelly Distinguished Professor of Trauma Surgery and physician-in-chief at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center.