We need to prepare for the next pandemic by training more public health professionals | COMMENTARY

Rarely is public health front and center in the news. Most public health professionals work behind the scenes, with little fanfare. But politicians, the press and millions of citizens turn to public health for answers when there are incidents of school violence, outbreaks from contaminated vegetables, epidemics of avoidable injuries, or hurricanes with catastrophic flooding leading to the spread of disease among evacuees in shelters.
That is what is happening now that the coronavirus pandemic has once again put public health in the spotlight. Nearly all of those who track coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths, examine how the virus spreads, determine the best measures to prevent transmission, and develop local policies for testing and safe reopening of community spaces have one thing in common: public health training.
Scientists and government officials have long acknowledged the importance of public health professionals, albeit quietly. “Healthy People,” the science-based national plan for improving the health of all Americans aims for a robust public health infrastructure, and a workforce of experts who can respond to community health needs and are positioned to handle public health emergencies and preparedness. This is the only way to ensure that we will be ready when the next pandemic or public health emergency hits.
Alarmingly, this critical workforce is shrinking. About 21% of positions in state and local public health agencies have been lost nationwide in the last decade, according to the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). Moreover, 20% to 30% of public health practitioners, managers and executives are planning to retire by 2023 and will need to be replaced, according to a 2017 Public Health Workforce Interest and Needs Survey.
In addition, most current federal, state and local health department employees are non-Hispanic. Increased recruitment and training of underrepresented minority individuals into public health fields is imperative for the workforce to represent the population that it serves. These needs were identified years before the coronavirus pandemic revealed huge gaps in our public health readiness and enormous disparities by race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status in risk of exposure to and illness from this serious virus.
Addressing the current and projected needs for trained professionals should be a priority to bolster the public health infrastructure in the United States and its ability to respond to public health emergencies and other community health needs. Of particular need is a workforce of preventive medicine physicians and professionals with graduate public health degrees who are poised to assume senior public health leadership positions.
Master of public health (MPH) graduates are trained to use knowledge and skills that can be applied to an array of public health problems ranging from a food-borne outbreak to the coronavirus pandemic. Trained to collect and use data to inform programs and policies that improve health at the population level, MPH students tend to be big picture thinkers who possess skills in advocacy, communication, leadership and inter-professional practice.
Preventive medicine is the medical specialty of public health. Residents enrolled in preventive medicine programs receive both clinical and public health training following graduation from medical school. Preventive medicine physicians have competencies in biostatistics, epidemiology, environmental and occupational medicine, planning and evaluation of health services, management of health care organizations, research into the causes of disease and injury in population groups, and the practice of prevention in clinical medicine. Graduates from preventive medicine programs are well represented at federal agencies and state and local health departments, which are critical for responding to the coronavirus pandemic, other public health emergencies, and day-to-day public health needs.
The coronavirus pandemic has placed an enormous toll on Maryland and the entire nation. It has also created significant financial hardship on individuals and local and state budgets. There is no question that difficult decisions will need to be made and there will be funding cuts. However, this pandemic has shown that public health training and infrastructure are vital to combating this epidemic and to preventing future ones. Investment in public health training programs is an investment in a healthy future for our nation.
Dr. Wendy Lane (wlane@som.umaryland.edu) is a clinical associate professor and the director of the preventive medicine program at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Diane Marie St. George (dstgeorge@som.umaryland.edu) is vice chair of academic programs and director of the MPH Program at the University of Maryland School of Medicine Department of Epidemiology and Public Health.