Roy McGrath: Severance from Maryland Environmental Service earned through ‘exceptional performance’ | COMMENTARY

Some have incorrectly described both of my recent jobs — as chief of staff for the state of Maryland and CEO at MES — as state jobs. They were not. MES, where I worked for 3 1/2 years, is a not-for-profit, public corporation — it is a unique organization, even among the small number of independent state agencies. It was purposefully designed to be different to serve its specific mission. While it is owned by the state of Maryland, it receives zero dollars in direct, state operations funding. No taxpayer dollars are used in any payments made by MES. Banking, checks and other financial instruments belong to MES, not the state of Maryland. When a state payment for services is made to MES, the funds belong to MES, no longer the state, and those former tax dollars are no longer held by the Maryland Treasury.