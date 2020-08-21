A presidential win is no slam-dunk for Biden-Harris ticket | COMMENTARY

The presence of the pandemic itself radically changes this campaign and indeed all races. The battle over mail-in-voting is huge. This requires a set of top generals within the Biden-Harris campaign to out fight the Trump-Pence campaign. The president is working many angles to deny citizens the right to vote by mail, including having already removed automated machines in post offices that make the process of delivering mail more effective. (The Post Master General said he will stop this until after the election, but I will wait to see if that happens).