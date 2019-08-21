‘Public charge’ policy breaks American promise

The very literal rewriting of perhaps our most American symbol (besides being an amazing display of hubris) not only undermines our values, it’s based on the ignorant and just plain wrong myth that immigrants take more in public benefits than they give in taxes. In Baltimore, where my organization, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, is headquartered, 9% of businesses are foreign owned, and immigrant households account for 9% percent, or $964 million, of local spending power, according to the director of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. And between 2005 and 2014, refugees contributed $63 billion more in taxes and other revenue than they cost, according to a Department of Health and Human Services study.