The Foreign Service needs to make diversity a priority | COMMENTARY

President Biden has pledged to reverse this by making diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) a priority. The case for diversity is overwhelming, with research showing that the most diverse companies significantly outperform the least diverse companies, and that diverse teams are more innovative in responding to complex problems. Nowhere are the stakes for a DEI push higher than in the Foreign Service. Foreign Service Officers from the State Department, USAID and the Commerce and Agricultural Departments promote peace, support prosperity, combat poverty and disease, protect American citizens, and advocate for U.S. businesses. The Foreign Service clearly needs the best and brightest from every segment of society. A lack of diversity makes our foreign policy less effective and puts national security at risk.