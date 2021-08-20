Asian Americans are invisible victims of COVID | COMMENTARY

Asian Americans account for 6% of the nation’s population, yet the National Institutes of Health, the nation’s foremost health research agency, spends only 0.17% of its budget to fund clinical research focused on Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders. Philanthropic giving to AAPI communities is also abysmal. For every $100 awarded by foundations, only $0.20 are designated for this group. Sufficient funding is required for researchers to examine the health issues facing Asian Americans and for community organizations to support people in need.