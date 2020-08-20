Women’s vote was a long time coming | COMMENTARY

An interesting email has been making the rounds lately that looks at the difference in how countries headed by women — Germany, Taiwan, New Zealand, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Denmark — are doing a much better job of handling the coronavirus than those headed by men.
Of course, the U.S., with more cases and more deaths than any other country in the world, is headed by President Donald Trump. Brazil, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy and France, also headed by men, have failed to manage the crisis as well as those countries headed by women.
It’s obvious that women make great leaders and great contributors to the electoral process.
Aug. 18 marked the ratification of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which protected women’s right to vote under the U.S. Constitution. Our country may have officially adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, but our Founding Fathers did not take the advice of Abigail Adams, who wrote to her husband John, soon to become vice president, to “remember the ladies.” It took more than 140 years for women to be considered equal and smart and sensible enough to vote. And even the 19th Amendment didn’t end up extending to all women.
During those years before the 19th Amendment, many women and some men continued to fight for women’s suffrage. A few women, during those intervening years, managed to distinguish themselves in other ways. A perfect example was Elizabeth (Lizzie) Van Lew, a well-to-do Richmond woman, who during the Civil War helped the Union win the war against the Confederacy. Risking her life and the lives of her family, Van Lew, bribing guards and officers by bringing them home-cooked food, was able to help thousands of wounded Union soldiers held in makeshift hospitals and prisons. She also developed an amazing underground spy system, managing to get messages as well as sympathizers to the officers up North. When the war ended, Van Lew got to meet President Abraham Lincoln as well as General Ulysses S. Grant, both of whom personally thanked her for her aid. But she still couldn’t vote.
Although she was unable to vote for Grant when he ran for president in 1868, 15 days after he took office on March 4, 1869, President Grant appointed Van Lew Postmaster of Richmond, Virginia. This position, unheard of for a woman at that time, came with an excellent salary and lots of power. Not only did Van Lew increase the number of letters delivered each month from 14,000 to 83,000, but she also hired both women and Black people as clerks and carriers. But despite the fact that she was credited for improving and expanding the entire postal system, once President Grant was out of office, after serving two terms, Van Lew was replaced by a man. (It took until 2014 for the U.S. government to appoint a female Post Master General.)
During the seven-decade crusade for women’s suffrage, many outstanding women, such as Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott, went on hunger strikes, served prison time, and led numerous protests and marches. Although there were still many men and, sadly, some women who believed women were second-class citizens, incapable of understanding politics, Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Warren G. Harding, along with abolitionist orator Frederick Douglass and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt also fought for women’s suffrage.
How the woman’s vote, the 19th Amendment, was actually passed on June 4, 1919, and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, by 35 states, is a fascinating story in itself. In the book “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win The Vote” Baltimore author Elaine Weiss discusses in brilliant detail how suspenseful it was to get the last state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment, finally giving women the right to vote. That state — a surprise to me and to many of my friends — was Tennessee.
Fortunately, a lot has changed for women in the ensuing years, especially during the last two decades. For example, we now have more women than men attending graduate and professional schools. Women also work in trades, such as construction and transportation, once dominated by men.
These are doubtless exciting milestones, but the one I am awaiting — with bated breath, as they say — is the first woman president of our country. We came close this year. If only the Senate had voted to impeach President Trump, and if Vice President Mike Pence also had been found to have been involved in Ukraine “quid pro quo.” Perhaps Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would have become president! Obviously, that did not happen. But at least we know there could be a female vice president elected in November.
Lynne Agress, who teaches in the Odyssey Program of Johns Hopkins, is president of BWB-Business Writing At Its Best Inc. and author of “The Feminine Irony” and “Working With Words in Business and Legal Writing.” Her email is lynneagress@aol.com.