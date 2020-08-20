Women’s vote was a long time coming | COMMENTARY

During those years before the 19th Amendment, many women and some men continued to fight for women’s suffrage. A few women, during those intervening years, managed to distinguish themselves in other ways. A perfect example was Elizabeth (Lizzie) Van Lew, a well-to-do Richmond woman, who during the Civil War helped the Union win the war against the Confederacy. Risking her life and the lives of her family, Van Lew, bribing guards and officers by bringing them home-cooked food, was able to help thousands of wounded Union soldiers held in makeshift hospitals and prisons. She also developed an amazing underground spy system, managing to get messages as well as sympathizers to the officers up North. When the war ended, Van Lew got to meet President Abraham Lincoln as well as General Ulysses S. Grant, both of whom personally thanked her for her aid. But she still couldn’t vote.